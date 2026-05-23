Actor Sanam Saeed has returned home after her widely discussed appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. However, the conversation around her presence continues to grow.

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She attended the festival alongside designer Hussain Rehar. Together, they represented Pakistan on one of cinema’s biggest global stages.

Sanam said the experience meant more than glamour. Instead, she called it a “breakthrough moment” for Pakistani representation.

“I Was Confused at First,” Says Sanam

Interestingly, Cannes was not new for her. She received three invitations in total. She could not attend the first two due to professional and personal commitments.

This time, however, she decided to go despite challenges. Her child was under one year old at the time.

Initially, she questioned her purpose at the event. “I kept asking, why am I going?” she said. Later, she realized the answer was simple: representation.

No Brand, No Film — Just Pakistan

Unlike typical Cannes appearances, Sanam did not promote a film or luxury brand. Instead, she focused entirely on showcasing Pakistan.

She said there was no formal agenda. Even so, the impact of their presence grew organically.

She also addressed criticism over her wardrobe. However, she said it did not distract her from the bigger picture.

Importantly, all her outfits were designed in Pakistan. Two were crafted by women artisans from Bahawalpur.

Moving Beyond Labels and Stereotypes

Sanam emphasized that Pakistani artists should build their own identity. She stressed the need to move beyond the “South Asian” label.

Designer Hussain Rehar also expressed pride in showcasing local craftsmanship. He highlighted that everything presented came directly from Pakistan.

Turning Point for Career Direction

The Cannes experience also shifted Sanam’s career outlook. She said she no longer wants to wait for opportunities.

Instead, she now plans to create them. As a result, she is exploring production.

Her goal is to take Pakistani stories global. She believes family dramas already have worldwide appeal.

Frustration With Traditional TV Model

Sanam also criticized Pakistan’s conventional television system. She said actors often get stuck in repetitive roles due to rating pressures.

However, she welcomed the rise of streaming platforms. She said they offer more creative freedom.

Her upcoming Netflix project, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, reflects that shift. She described her role as lighter and less traditional.

Embracing Creative Experimentation

She also praised new experimental projects in the industry. For example, she highlighted the upcoming zombie film Zombied.

“I love that someone is trying something new,” she said.

Storytelling With Social Impact

For Sanam, storytelling carries emotional responsibility. She said feedback from women who related to her drama Kafeel deeply moved her.

“If even one life changes, the mission is complete,” she said.

She also warned against normalizing toxic behavior in dramas. According to her, media shapes social attitudes.

A Difficult But Defining Experience

Sanam admitted the Cannes trip was not easy. Her visa arrived late. She traveled with minimal support.

She managed the entire journey while caring for an infant. Even so, she said the experience was worth it.

Today, she sees herself as more than a star. She believes she is becoming a stronger global voice for Pakistan.