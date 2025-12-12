Samba Bank Limited Pakistan has inaugurated the “The Kingdom Connect – Saudi Business Facilitation

Center” at its Jinnah Avenue Branch in Islamabad. This landmark initiative reaffirms Samba Bank’s

commitment to foster deeper economic engagement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Jamil Qureshi, Secretary, Special Investment Facilitation

Council (SIFC), Mr. Muhammad Saleh AlAli, Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr.

Omar Jehangir, Joint Secretary, SIFC and Mr. Abdullah Soliman Aldoikh, Director Administration &

Finance, Royal Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The event was hosted by Mr. Rashid Jahangir, President & CEO (Acting), Samba Bank Limited,

accompanied by the Bank’s senior management.

The Kingdom Connect has been designed as a dedicated one-window business facilitation platform,

offering meeting rooms equipped with conferencing capabilities, structured B2B matchmaking,

secretariat support, and coordinated engagement with relevant government and regulatory authorities.

During the ceremony, the leadership underscored that this pioneering Center will play a pivotal role in

strengthening the longstanding bond and economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations,

enabling smoother, more efficient business interaction and encouraging greater investor confidence.

The launch aligns with Samba Bank Limited’s ongoing branch expansion across Pakistan, reflecting the

Bank’s commitment to extending high-value services and strengthening its presence in key commercial

regions. This strategic growth supports the Bank’s vision of playing a central role in promoting

investment, facilitating cross-border engagement, and empowering local enterprises.

