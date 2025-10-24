The aim of Saman-e-Shifa Foundation is to provide attainable and sustainable healthcare facilities for humanity — Prof. Dr. Syed Shahid Noor

Karachi (Staff Reporter) :The 22nd Health Asia exhibition was held at Expo Centre Karachi. The chief guest of the event was Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, while the Chairman of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Dr. Ubaid Ullah Malik, Chairman of Saman-e-Shifa Foundation Prof. Dr. Syed Shahid Noor, and other dignitaries were also present.

On the occasion of the 22nd Health Asia, individuals and organizations demonstrating outstanding performance in the health sector were honored with the First National Award.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest, Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, said that Saman-e-Shifa Foundation is a remarkable example of public service and humanitarian dedication in the field of health. He stated that Saman-e-Shifa Foundation, through modern healthcare facilities, awareness programs, and a strong commitment to serving humanity, is playing an important role in improving healthcare standards in the country. He further added that this event is not only significant for Pakistan but also serves as a milestone for promoting medical advancement, research, and collaboration across the region. He appreciated that the production of medical equipment within Pakistan will not only provide citizens with high-quality and affordable healthcare but will also strengthen the national economy.

On this occasion, Chairman of Saman-e-Shifa Foundation Prof. Dr. Syed Shahid Noor said that the foundation’s goal is to provide accessible and sustainable healthcare services for humanity. To achieve this, the foundation is striving to produce all medical devices of the highest quality within Pakistan. These devices will not only be used in hospitals across the country but will also be exported to earn valuable foreign exchange.

He mentioned that Saman-e-Shifa Foundation, in collaboration with engineering universities, industries, medical universities, and hospitals, is working on the local production of various medical devices. So far, through joint efforts, several devices have already been successfully manufactured in Pakistan, including cardiac stents, catheters and balloons, ICU ventilators, syringe pumps, orthopedic implants, glucometers, and others.

Prof. Dr. Syed Shahid Noor further stated that the foundation’s vision is not limited to manufacturing medical equipment; it aims to establish a **self-reliant healthcare system in Pakistan so that the country can achieve international recognition in the field of medicine. He added that local production of quality medical devices will reduce treatment costs and ensure access to world-class facilities for the public.

Prof. Dr. Shahid Noor reaffirmed that Saman-e-Shifa Foundation will continue to play a vital role in research, innovation, and education, helping to build a stronger and brighter medical future for Pakistan. He emphasized that all efforts of the foundation are dedicated to the development of the national health sector and the welfare of the people.

He concluded by urging the government and private sector to collaborate with Saman-e-Shifa Foundation in the production of medical technology within the country so that Pakistan can overcome dependence on imported equipment and achieve true self-sufficiency in the healthcare field.