The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday revealed the men’s squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, confirming a split captaincy for the two formats.

Salman Ali Agha has been appointed captain of the T20 International side, while Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI team. During the tour, Pakistan will play five T20 matches followed by three ODIs.

The squad announcement comes at a tense time for Pakistan cricket, with the team facing severe criticism for its poor performance in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament — after defeats to India and New Zealand along with a washed-out match against Bangladesh — has intensified public and expert calls for reforms within the PCB and the national team setup.