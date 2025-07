Advertisements

Karachi : Saleem Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company – Pvt. Limited,Received Appreciation Award from Energy Update forum at sindh energy Conference 2025 by honourable CM sindh Murad Ali Shah,Energy minister Nasir hussain Shah and Local govt minister Saeed Ghani along with chief Sect Asif Shah and Founder energy update Naeem Qureshi.