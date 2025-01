Karachi (INP) Dr. Pirzada Qasim, Patron-in-Chief of Saknan Shahr Quaid, has said that the event of Saknan Shahr Quaid will be held at the Expo Center on the night of January 4.The 30th International Mushaira is a continuation of the great literary traditions of Pakistan, he was addressing a press conference at the press club on Friday along with the organizers of Shahr Quaid, Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Siddiqui, Professor Ejaz Ahmad Farooqui, Jamal Azhar and Nadeem Zafar Siddiqui. He said that Iftikhar Arif, Abbas Tabish, Sahar were present in MushairaLeading poets from Pakistan and abroad, including Ansari, Anwar Shibat, Saber Zafar, Shahida Hasan, Shoaib bin Aziz, Humeer Rahman are participating. What he was, today, by the grace of Allah, he has become a beautiful tree It has gained such popularity among the people that now examples of it are given in the literary world. Mahmood Ahmed Khan, the administrator of Shahr Quaid, said that the members of the organizing committee What has been done day and night for the Mushaira, so that we can continue this literary and cultural night of Karachi with full vigor, he said that the 30th World Mushaira will be successful this year too, God willing, a question. In response, Mehmood Khan said that according to the former citizens, the entry is free There will be more parking and security arrangements in the expo center, while a canopy will be installed over the venue to protect the venue from the cold, so that the participants of the mushaira can be protected from the cold winds, besides in the mushaira hall. Book stalls and food stalls will also be set up, Mahmood Khan said to a question that the NOC has been received after which poets from India will also participate in the Mushaira, while poets from around the world will participate. 48 poets will come