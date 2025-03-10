A controversial video allegedly featuring Pakistani TikToker Sajal Malik has surfaced online, sparking intense debate among social media users. The explicit clip, which has been widely shared, reportedly shows Malik—who has 176.7K followers and 2.9 million likes on TikTok—in an intimate moment with a male companion.

The exact origins of the video’s release remain unclear, but it has quickly spread across various digital platforms in Pakistan. Many of Malik’s supporters have condemned the breach of her privacy, arguing that sharing such content without consent is unethical and invasive. However, some critics claim that she may have intentionally leaked the footage to attract attention and boost her online presence.

This incident is part of a troubling trend in Pakistan, where explicit video leaks involving social media influencers continue to stir controversy. In the past, several well-known TikTok personalities have faced similar breaches.

For instance, transgender activist and TikTok star Gul Chahat became a victim of cyber harassment when her private video was unlawfully distributed, prompting widespread public outrage. Similarly, TikTok influencer Imsha Rehman deactivated her social media accounts last year after an alleged explicit video of her was leaked, fueling discussions on digital privacy and online exploitation.

As such cases become increasingly common, concerns over cyber harassment and privacy violations continue to grow. Many have called for stricter laws and regulations to prevent the misuse of personal content and to protect individuals from digital exploitation.