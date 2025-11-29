Counslate general has expressed his vision to integrate Pakistani Community to the other communities and learn from each other. It has been a good team effort by Naheed Chowdary sahiba to take the initiative to introduce Saibaan Almi Adbi forum Manchester to the Counslate general and told him the work we have done so far to promote urdu adab and poetry in uk and on digital media. Counslate general Mr Imtiaz Feroz Gondal showed great gestures towards the efforts of Saibaan Almi Adabi forum Manchester.

It was great opportunity for all of us to meer a Mr Imtiaz Feroz Gondal in person and exchange our thoughts and concerns regarding our community.

We hope to work together for a bright future of our children and promote our cultural heritage as well through Urdu literature and poetry event. Faiqa Gul Sahibzada,Humayun Sahibzada