KARACHI: The S.I.T.E. Association of Industry (SAI) has urgently called for the immediate launch of railway freight services, citing the ongoing crisis caused by the strikes of goods transporters. According to SAI President Ahmed Azeem Alvi, the disruptions in road transport are severely impacting Pakistan’s industrial operations and trade activities.

In a strong statement, Alvi emphasized that the lack of reliable and efficient cargo movement is putting immense pressure on businesses, with supply chains facing serious bottlenecks. He highlighted that the government must act swiftly to introduce an alternative solution, such as high-speed railway freight services, to ensure the smooth flow of goods and prevent further damage to the economy.

Mr. Alvi urged the government to revive and expand railway freight services between Karachi and major cities across the country. He suggested that the introduction of high-speed cargo trains could dramatically cut transportation time and costs while ensuring a steady and reliable movement of goods.

“The strike has brought export and import cargo to a standstill. Exporters are unable to meet delivery deadlines, raising concerns about potential order cancellations,” he cautioned.

He noted that containers stranded at ports are incurring heavy demurrage and detention charges, adding a financial burden on the business community. Mr. Alvi warned that without timely delivery of raw materials, production could come to a halt, triggering a ripple effect across the economy.

“This is an extremely alarming situation,” he said. “The government must act immediately to restore cargo movement and prevent long-term damage to Pakistan’s industrial and commercial sectors.”