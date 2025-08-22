Karachi, August 22, 2025: After one of the most severe rain spells in decades, the power supply situation in Karachi and its adjoining areas serviced by K-Electric was soon normalised, conveying the strength of its generation, transmission, and distribution network.

Karachi saw a heavy spell of monsoon over the course of three days with cumulative rainfall in several areas exceeding 240mm, the highest in decades. However, KE’s teams were up to the task, restoring electricity supply as soon as rain subsided and waterlogging issue was addressed by civic agencies. KE’s teams remain actively engaged across the city to maintain power supply and carry out swift restoration work in impacted areas.

Any power outages in select pockets were primarily safety-related or due to localized faults caused by waterlogging. Close coordination with the city’s management remained central to KE’s crisis response. Offering cross-functional support, the utility remained in constant contact with the NDMA, MET Department, and district administrations to ensure that restoration and safety efforts were aligned with civic recovery operations. From expeditious power updates to the real-time KE Live feed, the utility closely coordinated with all stakeholders.

During the monsoon rains, some high-level visits also underscored the importance of collaboration. Member Technical NEPRA, Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, visited KE’s Central Control Room, where he was briefed on operations. Member NEPRA issued specific instructions prioritising public safety. The next day, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah visited KE’s Central Load Dispatch Center and reviewed the utility’s performance. Both briefings were led by Moonis Alvi, CEO KE, and the company’s leadership. These high-level engagements highlighted safety as paramount during restoration and recovery efforts.

Imran Rana, spokesperson for KE, said: “Monsoon challenges are not unique to Karachi. Cities across Pakistan continue to face the impact of extreme weather. Yet, what we’ve witnessed over the past few days is the remarkable resilience of this city. From citizens helping one another to KE teams working round-the-clock in flooded streets, this shared spirit of service is what defines us. When it comes to isolated instances of outages, we have prioritized safety, and our utmost efforts are underway to ensure the people do not face any hardships.

“In some areas, our teams have faced resistance from the public who blocked access to KE infrastructure and hindered restoration work. These miscreants effectively held our team hostage, and delayed power restoration that affected area residents. It is our request to area leaders to extend their support to the on-field teams for quicker restoration.

“It’s this collective resolve, of our people and our teams, that ensures we move forward, even in the toughest conditions.”

As the city grappled with the aftermath of unprecedented rainfall, reports of unfortunate incidents also emerged from different parts of the city. KE spokesperson expressed heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate safety incidents reported during the heavy monsoon spell in Karachi. However, it is important to note that none of these incidents took place due to KE’s infrastructure.

He clarified that three incidents – in New Karachi, F.B. Area, and Orangi – occurred inside residence premises while electrical appliances such as fridge and water motor were being handled, and thus, outside KE’s purview.

On the unfortunate incident that occurred in Shah Faisal, the utility expresses deep condolences to the family. There were no traces of current leakage found in KE infrastructure. The incident, as per initial investigations, seemingly occurred due to illegal hooked connections in an apparently kunda-infested street with tangled non-KE wires of internet and telephone on telephone poles without any earthing.

In another incident, a person came in contact with a streetlight pole at Shafiq Mor, F.B. Area where an internet distribution box was found, which was short and causing current to pass through. It is important to note that the streetlight poles’ network does not fall in KE’s jurisdiction, and is the responsibility of concerned city authorities.

Incidents also occurred in Gizri and Khayab e Bukhari where illegal connections were found that created unsafe conditions; however, no KE infrastructure was involved and no current leakage from KE’s system was found on the location of the unfortunate incidents.

KE reiterates its appeal to the public to avoid any kind of contact with power infrastructure, maintain safe distance especially during and after rains, and to report unsafe and emergency conditions via the 118 call center. KE’s WhatsApp service, KE Live App and social media channels are available for customers to lodge complaints about localised and isolated faults.