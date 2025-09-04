Dubai, UAE – In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the global community, Mr. Safeer ul Hak, Founder and CEO of Indus Office Automation, has been honored with the esteemed Global Image Award. This prestigious accolade, bestowed under the patronage of the UAE Royal Family, underscores Mr. Hak’s exceptional leadership, innovative spirit, and dedication to fostering global connections.

Awards Highlights

– Global Impact: Mr. Hak’s visionary leadership has enabled Indus Office Automation to transcend geographical boundaries, making a profound impact across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Pakistan.

– Innovative Excellence: His commitment to innovation has been instrumental in driving the company’s success and setting new industry benchmarks.

– Community Engagement: Through his work, Mr. Hak has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to giving back to the community and promoting global understanding.

Quote from the Awardee

“I am deeply honored to receive the Global Image Award. I extend my sincerest gratitude to the UAE Royal Family for their esteemed patronage. This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of my team at Indus Office Automation, and we remain committed to delivering excellence and making a positive global impact.”

About Indus Office Automation

Indus Office Automation is a pioneering company in office automation solutions, renowned for its innovative approach and customer-centric services. Under Mr. Safeer ul Hak’s leadership, the company has established a strong presence in the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Pakistan.