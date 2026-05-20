The South Asian Federation of Accountants (South Asian Federation of Accountants) has launched a draft Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and sustainable governance across public sector institutions in South Asia.

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The draft framework was formally presented in Lahore to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar by Mr. Zia ul Mustafa Awan, Chairman of SAFA’s Public Sector Advisory Committee.

Regional Initiative Focused on Sustainability and Governance

The ESG framework has been developed through collaborative efforts involving representatives from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. It aims to strengthen environmental sustainability, social responsibility, governance structures, and reporting standards within public sector entities.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia ul Mustafa Awan highlighted that the initiative represents a collective regional effort to promote responsible governance and long-term sustainability across South Asia.

Key Focus Areas of the Framework

The proposed framework includes comprehensive guidelines covering ESG reporting standards, assurance mechanisms, implementation roadmaps, and institutional governance reforms designed for public sector organizations.

SAFA leadership acknowledged the contributions of its board members and advisory committee, emphasizing that the framework is a milestone toward aligning South Asia’s public institutions with global sustainability standards.