Karachi, April 24, 2025 — The grand inauguration of IGATEX PAKISTAN 2025 – International Garment and Textile Machinery Exhibition took place today at the Karachi Expo Centre, open the doors of one of the region’s largest and most impactful textile events. Organized by Fakt Exhibitions, the three-day exhibition will run from April 24 to 26, 2025, bringing together over 450 companies from more than 30 countries, including leading pavilions from China, Italy, and Türkiye.

IGATEX PAKISTAN 2025 is unveiling a range of cutting-edge technologies, offering attendees an exclusive glimpse into the innovations that are redefining global textile manufacturing. The exhibition also showcases composite design displays, highlighting both creative and functional advancements in textile production. These interactive exhibits provide an immersive experience, demonstrating how design and technology converge to shape the industry’s future.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Saeed Ghani, Minister of Sindh for Local Government & Housing Town Planning, who applauded the exhibition’s role in fostering industrial growth and technological progress in Pakistan’s textile sector. Speaking at the event, he stated: “IGATEX PAKISTAN is a reflection of our country’s innovation, progress, and untapped potential. Events like IGATEX are crucial for showcasing our capabilities and attracting international investment and partnerships.”

Mr. Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, expressed enthusiasm about the exhibition’s impact, saying: “IGATEX PAKISTAN 2025 represents a defining moment for Pakistan’s textile landscape. This year’s focus on smart manufacturing, automation, and sustainability is not just a response to global trends—it’s a step toward reshaping the future of our industry. We are proud to provide a platform that connects local manufacturers with international innovators, encourages technology transfer, and fosters meaningful business collaborations. IGATEX continues to be a bridge between Pakistan and the global textile economy, and we are excited to witness how these connections will drive transformation in the years ahead.”

Her Excellency Marilina Armellin, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, along with consuls general from various countries, visited the exhibition on its opening day, joining a distinguished group of dignitaries, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the region.

As Pakistan cements its role as a regional leader in textile production and exports, IGATEX PAKISTAN 2025 emerges as a powerful catalyst—driving industrial modernization, fostering sustainable economic growth, and strengthening global partnerships within the textile sector.