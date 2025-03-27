The Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council, Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi, has issued the official guidelines for Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya for fasting (Fidya-e-Soam) for this year.

Minimum & Maximum Sadqa-e-Fitr Amounts:

Wheat: Rs 220 per person

Barley: Rs 450 per person

Dates: Rs 1,650 per person

Raisins: Rs 2,500 per person

Dried Dates (Munaqa): Rs 5,000 per person

Fidya (Compensation for Missed Fasts):

For 30 days of missed fasting:

Wheat: Rs 6,600

Barley: Rs 13,500

Dates: Rs 49,500

Raisins: Rs 75,000

Dried Dates (Munaqa): Rs 150,000

Additional Guidelines:

Philanthropists are encouraged to pay according to their financial capacity.

Sadqa-e-Fitr is obligatory for every Muslim, male or female, free or enslaved.

Those who deliberately break a fast must either fast for 60 consecutive days or feed 60 needy people two meals each.

People using government-subsidized wheat flour can pay Rs160 as Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya.

These amounts ensure that individuals can fulfill their religious obligations based on their financial capability while supporting needy communities.