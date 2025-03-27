The Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council, Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi, has issued the official guidelines for Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya for fasting (Fidya-e-Soam) for this year.
Minimum & Maximum Sadqa-e-Fitr Amounts:
- Wheat: Rs 220 per person
- Barley: Rs 450 per person
- Dates: Rs 1,650 per person
- Raisins: Rs 2,500 per person
- Dried Dates (Munaqa): Rs 5,000 per person
Fidya (Compensation for Missed Fasts):
For 30 days of missed fasting:
- Wheat: Rs 6,600
- Barley: Rs 13,500
- Dates: Rs 49,500
- Raisins: Rs 75,000
- Dried Dates (Munaqa): Rs 150,000
Additional Guidelines:
- Philanthropists are encouraged to pay according to their financial capacity.
- Sadqa-e-Fitr is obligatory for every Muslim, male or female, free or enslaved.
- Those who deliberately break a fast must either fast for 60 consecutive days or feed 60 needy people two meals each.
- People using government-subsidized wheat flour can pay Rs160 as Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya.
These amounts ensure that individuals can fulfill their religious obligations based on their financial capability while supporting needy communities.
