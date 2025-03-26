KARACHI, 26 March : Ms. Sadia Rashid – President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, in her message on 27th of Ramazan Lailatul-Qadr, said: Tonight is the blessed 27th night of Ramazan, a great honour for all humanity. It is the sacred night in which Allah, the Almighty, opened the doors of His guidance and mercy, revealed His commandments, and bestowed the blessing of freedom and liberation upon mankind. On this very night, the Almighty bestowed the eternal code of life, the Holy Qur’an, guiding humanity towards eternal freedom from mental and physical bondage. It was on this sacred night Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala bestowed a special favour upon the Muslims of the subcontinent and blessed us with the gift of the creation of Pakistan. Despite our shortcomings and negligence, Allah Almighty granted us the gift of a free state for the revival and strengthening of Islam, so that we may fulfil our religious, moral, and national duties with conviction.

The 27th of Ramazan, which is also the day of the revelation of the Qur’an, was not a mere coincidence for the creation of Pakistan. Rather, it is an eternal and divine connection established by Allah Almighty, linking this sacred land with the commandments of the Qur’an. Celebrating this day as Pakistan’s Independence Day is an expression of gratitude for this great blessing from Allah.

The founder of Hamdard Pakistan, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, recognised this truth and initiated the movement for 27th of Ramazan Lailatul-Qadr as Pakistan’s Independence Day. When he observed that the true objectives of Pakistan’s creation were being neglected, he dedicated his life to reminding the nation of this ideology. He not only spread this message intellectually but also provided a platform for action, where the movement to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day on this holy date with religious and national spirit was launched.

This is why, even today, all offices and educational institutions of Hamdard Pakistan specially commemorate 27 Ramazan as Pakistan’s Independence Day, ensuring that the new generation is introduced to the true identity of Pakistan and the objectives behind its creation.

It is our national and religious duty to celebrate the 27th of Ramazan as Independence Day, as it aligns perfectly with reality and provides us with an opportunity to present the true image of Pakistan to the world. On this day, we can revive the memory of that eternal covenant upon which this sacred land was bestowed upon us.

On this night of immense reward, we must seek Allah’s forgiveness in our prayers for our shortcomings, especially for the mistakes that led us to forget the commandments of the Qur’an and the true purpose of Pakistan’s creation. We have wasted our collective strength and promoted ethnic, regional prejudices, causing division within the nation.

Tonight, along with special prayers for Pakistan’s progress and security, we must pledge to express gratitude for the divine blessing of Pakistan. We must play our role in its development and stability and dedicate our lives to following the commands of Allah.

If we move forward with this sense of responsibility, Pakistan can become the ideal Islamic state envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said— a state for which millions of Muslims sacrificed their lives for its creation and stability.

May Allah Almighty bless us all with the rewards and blessings of this sacred night and grant us the ability to play our part in the true development and progress of Pakistan. Ameen!