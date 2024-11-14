Jamshoro : The Entry Test for admissions 2024-25 at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro

(SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro was conducted at the Campus. Candidates

from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of the

country appeared in the test. There are total 200 seats available for the candidates on merit, self

finance, university support program and foreign with 50% quota reserved for Sindh and 50% for

other parts of the country. The University offers admission in six departments such as; Fine Art,

Architecture and Planning, Communication, Textile, Fashion and Interior Design. 217 female and 33

male candidates appeared in the test. Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto

alongwith vigilance committee paid visit during Entry Test.

Addressing the welcome ceremony Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said

that she is happy to welcome all the students in this prestigious institute of art, design and heritages

and the first ever art university of Pakistan. She said that SABS University is also planning to

introduce short courses along with the existing fields as well as modern education like IT, Artificial

Intelligence and other fields. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that SABS University is providing opportunity

to youth and creative minds of the society who want to establish their career in art and design and

play crucial role for betterment of motherland in the years to come. She further added that SABS

University is trying to establish linkages between academia and industry to encourage students

towards innovation and entrepreneurship.

The test comprised of two portions of Mcqs and Drawing, both carrying 40 and 60 marks

respectively.