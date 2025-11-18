Jamshoro (November 18, 2025): In a major step toward modernizing campus mobility, Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chaloo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an emerging integrated mobility solutions provider established in 2024. The agreement marks a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the university’s transport system through advanced, technology-driven solutions.

The MoU was formally signed by Vice-Chancellor SABS University Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.

Under this collaboration, Chaloo Technologies will install, operate, and monitor state-of-the-art systems in the university’s transport vehicles. The initiative seeks to enhance student and staff safety, introduce transparent and efficient transport operations, and implement real-time monitoring and reporting mechanisms.

Real-time Vehicle Tracking System, CCTV Surveillance Integration, Wi-Fi Connectivity for Route Monitoring, Admin Portal for Live Access and Performance Data are key Features to be installed in the first university vehicle. Chaloo Technologies will ensure all systems are fully installed, integrated, tested, and made operational in accordance with approved specifications and safety standards. The company will also provide complete technical support, system maintenance, periodic performance updates, and training for designated university personnel. SABS University will facilitate vehicle access, grant necessary permissions, and coordinate with Chaloo’s technical team

for seamless installation and ongoing operation.

A key component of the partnership was the promotion of student development through internships and practical training opportunities within Chaloo Technologies. This initiative aimed to enrich experiential learning and build professional skills among SABS University students.

Both parties also agreed to explore wider avenues of collaboration, including: Smart campus mobility solutions, Joint research projects, Technology-driven transport initiatives, Visibility, Outreach & Co-Branding. Both parties may jointly organize awareness sessions and workshops, Campaigns on transport safety, digital innovation, and student engagement, Eco-friendly commuting and responsible transport behavior campaigns.

