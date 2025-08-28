Jamshoro (August 28, 2025): The Department of Communication Design at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design & Heritages, Jamshoro, organized a captivating photography exhibition featuring the work of 28 third-year students.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the acting registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto and chairpersons of various departments, and drew attention from faculty, students, and photography enthusiasts alike. The event was supervised by senior photographer Ali Gul Qureshi and Jani Fawad, who guided

students throughout the process.

The photography on display captured a narrative of Sindh’s rich cultural and social fabric. Highlights included evocative images of historical sites such as the Tombs of the Mir’s, Tomb of Ghulam Shah Kalhoro, Mukhi House, and Tower Market Hyderabad. The exhibition also featured powerful

portraits and candid photographs of the working class and everyday people, reflecting the students’ keen observational skills and artistic sensibilities.

Speaking at the event, chairpersons and faculty members appreciated the students' efforts and emphasized the importance of visual storytelling in preserving cultural identity.

This exhibition is not just a display of technical skill, but a window into our heritage, our people, and our untold

stories, they said.

Advertisements