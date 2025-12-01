JAMSHORO (December 01, 2025): The Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art,

Design and Heritages Jamshoro inaugurated its 20 th Degree Show 2025, showcasing the thesis

projects of 120 graduating students. The theme of the exhibition was 3D – Three Dimensions of

Design, 3R – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. The exhibition featured a diverse range of creative work from

the departments of Fine Art, Textile Design, Communication Design, and Architecture & Planning.

The Degree Show was formally inaugurated by Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi

and four Vice-Chancellors, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, VC SABS University Jamshoro, Prof. Dr.

Tauha Hussain Ali, VC Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, VC University of Sindh Jamshoro and Prof. Dr. Ikram Ud Din Ujan,

VC Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro.

During the inauguration, the Commissioner Hyderabad and Vice-Chancellors appreciated the

creative expression, innovation, and technical skill reflected in the students’ work, highlighting the

importance of art and design education in shaping cultural and creative industries.

Talking to media persons Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi said that the work

displayed by the students of Fine Art, Textile Design, Communication Design, and Architecture &

Planning was truly remarkable and reflected the high standard of creativity being produced in our

region.

He said that the exhibition was not just an academic milestone, it is a window into the talent and

innovation that our youth possess, but for this talent to translate into real opportunities, we must

focus on two very important areas of marketing and industry linkage. The Commissioner Hyderabad

said that in the modern world, creativity needs visibility and students must understand the

importance of promoting their work through effective marketing, whether it’s branding, digital

media, or understanding consumer needs. Good marketing ensures that their ideas reach the right

audience and gain recognition at national and international levels, he stated.

Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi further added that when educational institutions

collaborate with textile firms, advertising agencies, construction companies, art galleries and other

creative and commercial sectors, students receive real-world exposure, internships, and employment

opportunities.

Talking to media persons Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that the

Degree Show is a proud moment for SABS University, as it showcases the creativity, hard work, and

intellectual strength of our 120 graduating students from Fine Art, Textile Design, Communication

Design, and Architecture & Planning. She said that this event reflects not only the academic journey

of our students but also the continuous growth and achievements of SABS University. Over the past

few years, we have expanded our research output, strengthened our faculty, upgraded our studios and

computer laboratories, and introduced new academic initiatives to match global standards in art and

design education. Our students have won national awards, participated in international exhibitions,

and contributed meaningfully to the cultural and creative sectors of Pakistan, she stated.

Dr. Bhutto said that we are placing a strong emphasis on marketing and entrepreneurship and want

our students not only to be talented artists and designers but also confident professionals who

understand how to position their work in the market. Whether it is digital branding, portfolio

development, trend forecasting, or engaging with clients, these skills are essential for building a

sustainable career in the creative industries.

The Vice-Chancellor added that entrepreneurship is becoming a crucial part of art and design

education and many of our graduates are already running their own studios, fashion labels, design

consultancies, and architectural practices.

Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that the Degree Show is a key platform where students directly interact with

industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and the public. It helps them understand market expectations

and prepares them to confidently step into professional life.

The exhibition was witnessed by large number of students, distinguished guests from various walks

of life. The exhibition will remain open to visitors until 7 th December 2025, offering the public an

opportunity to witness the creative achievements of the graduating batch.

