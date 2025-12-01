JAMSHORO (December 01, 2025): The Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art,
Design and Heritages Jamshoro inaugurated its 20 th Degree Show 2025, showcasing the thesis
projects of 120 graduating students. The theme of the exhibition was 3D – Three Dimensions of
Design, 3R – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. The exhibition featured a diverse range of creative work from
the departments of Fine Art, Textile Design, Communication Design, and Architecture & Planning.
The Degree Show was formally inaugurated by Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi
and four Vice-Chancellors, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, VC SABS University Jamshoro, Prof. Dr.
Tauha Hussain Ali, VC Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, Prof.
Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, VC University of Sindh Jamshoro and Prof. Dr. Ikram Ud Din Ujan,
VC Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro.
During the inauguration, the Commissioner Hyderabad and Vice-Chancellors appreciated the
creative expression, innovation, and technical skill reflected in the students’ work, highlighting the
importance of art and design education in shaping cultural and creative industries.
Talking to media persons Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi said that the work
displayed by the students of Fine Art, Textile Design, Communication Design, and Architecture &
Planning was truly remarkable and reflected the high standard of creativity being produced in our
region.
He said that the exhibition was not just an academic milestone, it is a window into the talent and
innovation that our youth possess, but for this talent to translate into real opportunities, we must
focus on two very important areas of marketing and industry linkage. The Commissioner Hyderabad
said that in the modern world, creativity needs visibility and students must understand the
importance of promoting their work through effective marketing, whether it’s branding, digital
media, or understanding consumer needs. Good marketing ensures that their ideas reach the right
audience and gain recognition at national and international levels, he stated.
Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi further added that when educational institutions
collaborate with textile firms, advertising agencies, construction companies, art galleries and other
creative and commercial sectors, students receive real-world exposure, internships, and employment
opportunities.
Talking to media persons Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that the
Degree Show is a proud moment for SABS University, as it showcases the creativity, hard work, and
intellectual strength of our 120 graduating students from Fine Art, Textile Design, Communication
Design, and Architecture & Planning. She said that this event reflects not only the academic journey
of our students but also the continuous growth and achievements of SABS University. Over the past
few years, we have expanded our research output, strengthened our faculty, upgraded our studios and
computer laboratories, and introduced new academic initiatives to match global standards in art and
design education. Our students have won national awards, participated in international exhibitions,
and contributed meaningfully to the cultural and creative sectors of Pakistan, she stated.
Dr. Bhutto said that we are placing a strong emphasis on marketing and entrepreneurship and want
our students not only to be talented artists and designers but also confident professionals who
understand how to position their work in the market. Whether it is digital branding, portfolio
development, trend forecasting, or engaging with clients, these skills are essential for building a
sustainable career in the creative industries.
The Vice-Chancellor added that entrepreneurship is becoming a crucial part of art and design
education and many of our graduates are already running their own studios, fashion labels, design
consultancies, and architectural practices.
Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that the Degree Show is a key platform where students directly interact with
industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and the public. It helps them understand market expectations
and prepares them to confidently step into professional life.
The exhibition was witnessed by large number of students, distinguished guests from various walks
of life. The exhibition will remain open to visitors until 7 th December 2025, offering the public an
opportunity to witness the creative achievements of the graduating batch.
