Jamshoro : The election for Syndicate members was held at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro. The election was conducted under supervision of Election Officer and Acting Registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto. According to official result of Syndicate Assistant Director Admissions, Chander Kumar, was elected against the seat of officer whereas faculty members Fazal Ellahi Khan and Uzma Arisar were elected against the post of Assistant Professor and Lecturer respectively for a period of three years. Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto congratulated all the elected members of Syndicate for their new responsibility.