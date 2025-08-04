Advertisements

Jamshoro (August 4, 2025): The Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, in collaboration with the Young Peace and Development Corps (YPDC), Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Chapter, successfully organized a thought-provoking seminar titled “Stress Management Practices in Peace and War”.

The seminar was part of the two-week long celebrations marking Pakistan’s Independence Day along with success of Bunyan-Ul-Marsoos & Marka-e-Haq.The event brought together students, faculty members, and medical professionals to shed light on the urgent need for mental health awareness and preparedness, particularly in crisis situations. Key topics discussed included mental health care, basic life support (BLS), mass casualty management, and medical awareness during war and conflict zones.

The seminar featured insightful presentations by prominent medical experts from LUMHS Jamshoro. Dr. Sana Mirza addressed the psychological toll of war on individuals and the importance of community-based mental health interventions. Dr. Maham Almani shared practical approaches to stress management and coping strategies during peace and wartime. Dr. Aatir Rajput provided a medical overview of handling mass casualties and emphasized the importance of first-response systems and BLS training in emergencies.





Speaking on the occasion, organizers emphasized the value of interdisciplinary collaboration in building a resilient, informed, and mentally strong society capable of handling both peacetime pressures and wartime trauma.

In the end acting registrar, SABS University Jamshoro, Muhammad Suleman Bhutto, presented Ajrak and shield to the speakers.