Jamshoro Sindh : Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art,Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized 19 th Degree Show (Annual Thesis Display/Exhibition) in its premises. The Degree Show was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro. He was accompanied by Vice-Chancellor

SABS Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto. The exhibition included display of paintings, sculptures, fabric designs, ceramics pottery, building models, advertisement concepts and much more. Total 101 students displayed their art work and thesis projects: 37 from Architecture, 27 from Fine Art, 21 from Textile Design and 19 from Communication Design. Talking to media persons Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro said that exhibition reflected creativity of students which will help them to become entrepreneur in future.

He said that the art work of students is not only beneficial for students but it is important for soft image of the nation and country. He said that after witnessing the art work of the youth, he realized that there is no shortage in the field of art, and the government is filling the shortage in whatever sector was lacking. In response to a question asked by the journalists, Jam Khan Shoro said that the PPP is vigilant about the water issue and two letters have been written by the Sindh government to the CCI regarding the canals and we have taken a firm stand on this issue much earlier than others. Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that SABS University aims to promote peace, prosperity and positivity in the society and the art work of students reflects sustainable developments goals (SDGs) related to peace and tolerance in the society. She said that the beauty of this university is its close association with creativity through art, design and architecture whereas, creativity and innovation goes hand in hand. Dr. Bhutto further said that importance of art alongwith science in our society for both creativity and innovation is fact and science without art is bleak , art without science is terrifying.

During the degree show Fine Arts students displayed paintings and sculptures on the topics such as: sign language for deaf and dumb, relief patterns using natural leaves, cultural identity and attachment, material transformation, layers of perception, balance between order and chaos, future of art in tech driven world, fragmented and subjective nature of truth, pride of Sindhi ralli, transformation through repeated strokes,

visualizing speech struggles in communication, and others.

Communication Design students presented their ideas on the topics such as: Brahui tongue tale, kahani type ki, dot of vastness, symbolism through ornamental ethnicity, Ali aur jadui kutub numa, decision making, ideological repression, aware sphere, fear’s last flame, an ode to the winds, maladaptive daydreaming, infinite draft, afraad tafrii. Textile Design students displayed the fabric designs on topics of the embedding memories into designs, blend and belong, nothing lasts forever, introspective life, fusion of traditional Sindhi embroidery into western abstract style, lacking the full picture, nani ka bagh, jahez ke kapre, beyond the reality, echos of nature, from raw material into finished textiles, mehindi, overcoming aquaphobia. Architecture and Planning Department students gave unique ideas on to harmonize tradition and innovation to create a progressive yet culturally rooted village design, revival of Omani architectural style in Gwadar, contemporary art gallery in Karachi, reimagining public libraries as vibrant community gathering spaces, biophilic theme house, integration of passive cooling strategies for energy efficient buildings in urban areas, the garden of heaven, architectural innovation in sports arenas for socio economic development: youth football academy at Gwadar, climate resilient school at Turbat, universal accessibilities optimizing accessibilities for enhance living, exploring the sensory triscape approach design and others. The exhibition will last till December 10, 2024.