ENTERTAINMENT

Saboor Aly Coming Back on Screens in Another Lead Role in ‘Tum Ho Wajah’

Web Desk 18 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

After her effervescent performance in Gul o Gulzar and a gut-wrenching one in NaqabZan, the film and television actress Saboor Aly is set to dazzle fans once again as the leading lady in yet another project “Tum Ho Wajah,” to be aired from 20th April on Hum TV.                                      

With the first teasers of the drama having been revealed, Saboor Aly is starring as ‘Sitara’ in this drama directed by Saima Waseem. From the looks of the teasers, the actress seems to be playing an innocent and quiet girl who would be facing some unfortunate circumstances. The cast also includes Ali Abbas, Shahzad Sheikh, and Sumbul Iqbal, among others.

Talking about her new project, Saboor Aly said, “Working on this project was a very enriching and fun experience for me, and we are very excited for you to watch this drama on your screens!”

Saboor Aly has been impressive with her choices of diverse roles and exciting storylines throughout her career in the industry. After another successful year with some fantastic dramas under her belt, the star has been on the rise and rise and is admirable in all of the roles that she appears in.

Web Desk

Related Articles

Kashmir - The Band

Kashmir – The Band Gives a Message of Hope with the Release of its New Music Video – ‘Pari’

June 12, 2019

Another Signature Drama by Sadia Jabbar “Dil-E-Bereham” Ready to Hit Your Screens

October 20, 2018
7th Sky Entertainment

Ahsan Khan & Ushna Shah play lead roles in 7th Sky Entertainment Mega Project

November 30, 2019
Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan attends the 15th Annual TCF Awards honouring the Citizen Foundations’ Teachers

December 12, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: