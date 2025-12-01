Agreement marks a new step toward introducing premium Pakistani frozen foods to the South Korean market.

Karachi, Pakistan — Sabiha Anees Trading Enterprise and Shinhwa Interglobal Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the recently held FoodAg 2025 exhibition, demonstrating their shared interest in evaluating future export and market development opportunities for Pakistan’s premium frozen food brands TRB Peetza Hour and GRIN.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Muhammad Ali Ashraf, National Sales Manager at Sabiha Anees, and Mr. Shin Kyeon Min, CEO of Shinhwa Interglobal.

The agreement initiates a cooperative dialogue to assess market potential, regulatory frameworks, product fit, and distribution structures required for introducing Pakistani frozen foods to South Korea. This MoU is an expression of intent, representing the starting point towards a commercial partnership.