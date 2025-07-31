Advertisements

Renowned actress Saba Qamar was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a sudden health crisis during the shooting of her upcoming project in Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the Baaghi star fell severely ill while filming at Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Rawalpindi, necessitating her immediate admission to the same facility. Medical staff reported that her condition deteriorated abruptly, requiring swift medical intervention.

Doctors faced considerable challenges stabilizing her in the ICU, but after intensive efforts, surgery was successfully performed. Her condition is now out of danger; however, the situation could have been life-threatening had she not received timely medical attention.

Saba Qamar’s health scare is attributed to extreme work pressure and exhaustion, as shared by close associates. Fortunately, she has shown significant improvement and has been discharged from the hospital.

One of the leading figures in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Saba Qamar was in the middle of an important project when the incident occurred. News of her health emergency has deeply concerned her fans and well-wishers across the country.