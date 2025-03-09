Lahore Pakistan : S. M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), has congratulated the Prime Minister for prioritizing crucial sectors of Pakistan’s economy by allocating key ministries to address pressing challenges. Notable initiatives include a focus on agriculture and economic stability through essential commodities such as cotton, electricity, and edible oil, along with a reduction in electricity unit costs until March 23. He also urged business leaders to remain resilient and committed to the country’s progress, emphasizing that determination and perseverance are vital for Pakistan’s economic well-being.