Karachi (May 6, 2025) – The Canadian business community, much like in the past, continues to cherish the memory of the globally renowned business leader, former Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and former President of FPCCI, S.M. Muneer (affectionately known as Bhaijaan).

S.M. Muneer was not only a problem-solver for Pakistan’s business community, but he also considered the issues faced by Pakistani business communities in Canada and the U.S. as his own and worked tirelessly to address them. He was always at the forefront of serving humanity.

These thoughts were expressed by members of the Pakistani diaspora in Canada during a heartfelt dinner hosted by Amir Shamsi, CEO of Universal Promotions and President of the Canada-Pakistan Trade and Business Association, in loving memory of the late S.M. Muneer.

The touching evening was attended by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada, Mr. Muhammad Saleem, and Consul General in Toronto, Mr. Khaleel Ahmad Bajwa, along with former FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman S.M. Naseer, S.M. Muneer’s younger son Irfan Muneer, S.M. Naveed, and distinguished community members including Khalid Rizwan, Muslim Hasan, Mansoor Ahmad, Suleman Ahmad, Kaleem Siddiqui, Zia Malik, Khalid Qureshi, Maqaddam Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Abdullah, Godil, and delegates from the Pakistan Pavilion at the SIAL Exhibition.

During their speeches, High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem and Consul General Khaleel Ahmad Bajwa paid glowing tributes to the late S.M. Muneer, calling him a precious national asset of Pakistan.

S.M. Naseer, Muneer’s younger brother, stated that Bhaijaan raised them like his own children, taking on all their joys and sorrows as his own.

Irfan Muneer, son of the late S.M. Muneer, said, “Wherever we go in the world, we hear about our father’s admirable qualities and feel immense pride. He was a great son of Pakistan who dedicated his life, energy, and wealth for the business community, even continuing to work during illness to solve their issues.” Irfan added, “My father always used to say that Pakistan is the only country where resources are abundant and problems are few — we only need to harness those resources.”

Amir Shamsi, host of the event, remarked, “Today, we have gathered to remember Bhaijaan S.M. Muneer. He was equally loved by the young and old. Everyone in Canada who met him remembers his warm hospitality. He left a lasting impression that cannot be forgotten.” He added, “True people live on in the hearts of those who cherish their memories, and we are proud to be among those who continue to carry his legacy forward.”

The event brought together friends, family, and admirers of S.M. Muneer who wholeheartedly shared in honoring and remembering his remarkable life.