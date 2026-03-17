Russian national teams achieved ( https://t.me/minprosrf/17534

Over the past five years, Russian students have won 161 gold, 45 silver, and 4 bronze medals. 2025 marked a record high in total awards.

Russian students show nothing but outstanding results in mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology, informatics, geography, astronomy, as well as at the Junior Science Olympiad. ( https://ijsoweb.org/

Russia’s Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov: “Our students’ success at prestigious international Olympiads is the natural result of their hard work and the professional support of their teachers.

These achievements not only strengthen the global standing of Russian education but also inspire a new generation to pursue in-depth study across disciplines. Our students have a unique opportunity to learn from outstanding mentors.

Russia is home to many talented teachers who who foster strong foundations of modern, essential knowledge, spark the children’s interest in science, and shape a generation capable of building a successful future for the country”.

Winners of international school Olympiads receive financial rewards, grants, university admission benefits, and recognition at the state level.