KYIV: Russian missile and drone attacks struck several Ukrainian cities early Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring nearly 100 others, according to Ukrainian officials. The attacks came amid warnings of a possible large-scale Russian assault.

Authorities reported that the strikes targeted major urban centers, including Kyiv and Dnipro. As a result, emergency services launched rescue operations across multiple locations.

In Kyiv, officials confirmed that four people died and 58 others suffered injuries. Among the injured were several children. The attacks also damaged residential buildings, vehicles, and public areas.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a suspected missile strike hit a 24-storey apartment building and caused part of the structure to collapse. Rescue teams continued searching for possible survivors trapped under the rubble.

Additionally, debris from intercepted missiles sparked fires in several districts of the capital. In the Obolon district, falling debris set vehicles ablaze and ignited fires in open areas near residential neighborhoods.

Thousands of residents sought shelter in Kyiv’s subway system during the overnight assault. Many carried personal belongings and mattresses as air defense systems worked to repel incoming attacks.

Dnipro Suffers Heavy Damage

Meanwhile, Russian missile and drone strikes also hit the southeastern city of Dnipro and nearby areas.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said the attacks killed six people and injured 36 others. He added that all injured victims were receiving treatment in hospitals and remained in stable condition.

Photographs released by local authorities showed damaged apartment buildings, burned vehicles, and destruction in residential neighborhoods.

Ukraine Warned of Possible Large-Scale Attack

The latest strikes followed warnings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about a potential major Russian offensive.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said intelligence reports indicated that Russia had prepared a large-scale attack. However, he stressed that Ukrainian defense forces remained on high alert and were ready to respond.

Air raid alerts sounded across much of Ukraine during the night as authorities monitored incoming threats.

Additional Attacks Reported

In northeastern Ukraine, drone and missile attacks injured 10 people in the Kharkiv region, including a child, according to local officials.

At the same time, Russian authorities reported Ukrainian drone attacks on several locations inside Russia.

Officials in Russia’s Krasnodar region said a drone strike caused a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery. Meanwhile, authorities in the Belgorod region reported that an 11-year-old boy suffered injuries when a Ukrainian drone struck a residential property.

Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that its air defense systems intercepted 148 Ukrainian drones overnight. Authorities also reported drone activity near Sevastopol, a key naval base in Russian-controlled Crimea.

Conflict Continues With No Breakthrough in Sight

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, neither side has reached a breakthrough toward ending the conflict. Furthermore, international attention has increasingly focused on tensions in the Middle East, while fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues across multiple fronts.

As both countries exchange drone and missile attacks, concerns remain high over further escalation and the growing humanitarian impact of the war.