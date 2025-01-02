Karachi Pakistan : The Russian Centre for Science and Culture, under the direction of Director Ruslan M. Prokhorov, hosted an exclusive dinner to appreciate and honour renowned journalists from various media outlets.

The esteemed gathering saw a huge turnout of accomplished journalists from leading news organizations, including Dawn News, ABN NEWS, Geo News, Aaj News, 21 News, 24 News, K21, GNN, Himayat News, ABC News, Venue News, PTV News, Hamara Jahan, Karachi ki Awaaz, Voice of Nation, and many others.

The event was hosted by Fariha Aqib and was a testament to the Russian Centre’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with the media community and recognizing the outstanding contributions of journalists who have demonstrated excellence in their field.

The dinner provided a platform for the journalists to interact with each other and with the Russian Centre’s representatives, promoting cross-cultural understanding and cooperation. The event included journalists such as; Mr. Shujat Ali Baig Nishan e Imtiaz, Syed turab Shah ,Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, Mr. Asghar Ali, Mr. Aneel Usmani, Mr. Asad,Mr. Farasat Shah, Mr. Irfan, Mr. Farhan, Mr. Shoaib Mujadidi, Mr. Touseef, Fazil Jamili, Saeed Sarbazi, Riaz Sohail, Amar Guriro, Zahid Mazhar, Mazhar Abbas, Aslam Khan, Ammad Yousuf, Rida Saifi, Naveed Hussain, AKBER ALI, ZUBAIR NAZIR KHAN, ALI, JAVED IQBAL, SHAHID SATTI, SHAHID ANSARI, Zubair, Junaid Ahmed Khan, and Javed Qureshi.