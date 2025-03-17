Karachi : Russian Centre for Science and Culture Spreads Joy at Orphan House Aghosh

Under the supervision of Director Ruslan M Prokhorov the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, also known as the Russian House, organized a heartwarming charity event at Orphan House Aghosh.

Faria Aaqib represented the Russian House, distributing gifts and dresses to the children. The young recipients were overjoyed and later joined in for an iftar feast with the team.

This charitable initiative showcases the Russian Centre for Science and Culture’s commitment to spreading kindness and making a positive impact in the community.

