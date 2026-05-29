In Moscow, Director of the Department of Partnership with Africa T.E. Dovgalenko addressed a roundtable on Russia–Africa cooperation in food security at the State Duma.

The discussion focused on agriculture, bioeconomy projects, and closed-cycle technologies in the farming sector.

Africa faces serious hunger and water challenges

According to data cited during the session from the Food and Agriculture Organization, nearly 300 million people in Africa face malnutrition.

Additionally, only about 33% of people on the continent have access to safe drinking water.

These figures, therefore, highlight the urgency of stronger global cooperation on food security.

Russia expands humanitarian food assistance

Meanwhile, Russia continues providing humanitarian support through its “#RussiaHelps” initiative.

It has delivered food supplies and mineral fertilizers to countries such as Burkina Faso, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Niger, and Somalia.

Moreover, officials said Russia supports Africa’s goal of achieving food sovereignty by improving yields and expanding local agricultural production.

Future cooperation and summit agenda

In addition, Dovgalenko stated that Russia, as a major food exporter, stands ready to share agricultural expertise with African partners.

He confirmed that food security will remain a central topic at the upcoming Russia–Africa summit scheduled for October.

Furthermore, experts will continue discussions at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026 during the “Russia–Africa Business Dialogue” panel.

Global instability affects food systems

At the same time, he warned that the Persian Gulf conflict has increased pressure on global food stability.

Consequently, vulnerable regions in Africa may face further risks without coordinated international action.