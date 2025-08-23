The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow (Sunday) to determine the sighting of the Rabiul Awwal moon, with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) likely to fall on September 5 if the moon is sighted.

The meeting, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will be attended by religious scholars, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Zonal and district moon sighting committees will also gather across the country, forwarding verified testimonies to the central body for a final announcement.

According to SUPARCO, there is a strong likelihood of the moon being sighted on August 24. The moon will be born on August 23 at 11:06 am, and by the evening of August 24, it will be over 32 hours old. With a 45-minute interval between sunset and moonset in coastal areas, conditions for visibility are favourable.

If sighted, the first day of Rabiul Awwal will be observed on August 25, while Eid Milad-un-Nabi will fall on Friday, September 5—a public holiday already declared by the federal government.