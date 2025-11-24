RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company concludes Cityscape Global debut with six strategic MoUs, advancing investment and partnerships for King Salman Gate.

King Salman Gate showcased as a transformative destination uniting the global Muslim community in the heart of Makkah.

Immersive booth welcomed thousands of visitors over the four-day event, drawing strong interest with dynamic visuals and tributes to Makkah’s heritage.

Karachi / Makkah, Saudi Arabia, 23 November 2025 – RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company (RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. or the company), the PIF-owned master developer and Foundation Partner of Cityscape Global 2025, announces the signing of six landmark Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with partners from Saudi, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and the United States, advancing international investment and global collaboration for its inaugural King Salman Gate project in the Holy City of Makkah.

These strategic agreements reflect RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co.’s commitment to bring together the global Muslim community in contributing to the future of Makkah’s development. By welcoming investment and collaboration from partners across diverse markets, the company aims to create inclusive destinations in Makkah that serve pilgrims, visitors and businesses from around the world.

During Cityscape Global, held in Riyadh from 17–20 November 2025, RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. formalized the following MoUs:

Osool , a real estate investment and asset management firm in Saudi Arabia, signed an MoU with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. to explore investment opportunities within King Salman Gate.

, a real estate investment and asset management firm in Saudi Arabia, signed an MoU with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. to explore investment opportunities within King Salman Gate. Badan Pengelola Keuangan Haji (BPKH ), Indonesia’s Hajj financial management agency, signed two MoUs with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. — one to assess strategic investment opportunities in the project and another to evaluate partnership opportunities in the urban dining components of the company’s future developments.

), Indonesia’s Hajj financial management agency, signed two MoUs with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. — one to assess strategic investment opportunities in the project and another to evaluate partnership opportunities in the urban dining components of the company’s future developments. Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB), a leading Malaysian property and infrastructure developer, signed a Joint Venture MoU with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. to explore collaborative opportunities within the King Salman Gate project.

a leading Malaysian property and infrastructure developer, signed a Joint Venture MoU with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. to explore collaborative opportunities within the King Salman Gate project. Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) , Brunei’s Islamic trust fund, signed a General Investment MoU with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. to evaluate investment in one of the company’s plots in Makkah.

, Brunei’s Islamic trust fund, signed a General Investment MoU with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. to evaluate investment in one of the company’s plots in Makkah. Forbes Global Properties, the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes, signed a MoU with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. to explore strategic collaboration. RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. is the first real estate developer globally to join Forbes Global Properties. The MoU will support the company’s, enhancing international visibility and access to ultra-high-net-worth audiences through Forbes’ global network.

The signing of these MoUs marks a pivotal milestone in the development of King Salman Gate, the company’s transformative mixed-use development adjacent to AlMasjid AlHaram. The project is poised to set new benchmarks in urban living, hospitality and cultural preservation, supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and strengthening Makkah’s position as a global destination.

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. welcomes ongoing collaboration with partners and investors from around the world as King Salman Gate enters its next phase of development.