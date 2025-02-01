Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Literary Committee (Fiction) organized a vibrant “Salgirah Mushaira” at Café Gul Rang, bringing together a diverse group of literary and social figures, along with poets celebrating their birthdays in January.

The mushaira was officially commenced by President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, who cut birthday cake in honor of the poets.Dr. Fatima Hassan presided over the event, while Mansoor Sahir expertly moderated the evening, adding his unique touch to the proceedings.

Prominent poets such as Waheed Noor, Shahab Iqtedar Qadar, Dr. Saeed Ahmad Saadi, Fakhar Ullah Shad, Wajeeha Warisi, Zafar Bhopali, Siman Naveed, Mohammad Faraz, Sohail Ahmad, Rabia Ali Fredi, Khurram Tahir, Mehr Hussain Naqvi, Khalil Ullah Farooqi, Shahid Iqbal Shahid, Feroz Burhanpuri, Sabeeha Saba, Hameeda Kashish, Tabassum Siddiqui, and Ejaz Khan Ejaz enthralled the audience with their heartfelt verses, receiving resounding applause from poetry enthusiasts.

In line with the vision of President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, the Literary Committee (Fiction) will continue to hold monthly Salgirah Mushairas, providing a platform for poets to share their work and celebrate the timeless art of poetry.