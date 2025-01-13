Karachi,13th January 2025 : RTO-1 continues action against PoS violations; seals another medical store in Saddar.

While continuing its actions against PoS violations, the RTO-1 has sealed a medical store in Saddar area of the city. The action has been carried out under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 for non-integration with the FBR’s PoS invoicing system.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has stated that implementation of PoS regulations is a national obligation and the business community must ensure full compliance to PoS regulations. He further added that our country’s and business community’s betterment lies in compliance with PoS regulations in letter and spirit.