Pakistani investors eagerly following the prize bond scene now have clarity on the 2025 draw dates for the Rs. 750 denomination. According to the National Savings Division, four draws for the Rs. 750 Prize Bond will be held this year.

The first draw was held on January 15 in Karachi.

The upcoming draws are scheduled for: April 15 in Peshawar July 15 in Rawalpindi October 15 in Muzaffarabad



Prize bonds continue to be a secure and government-backed investment option in Pakistan, available in denominations ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 40,000.

For the Rs. 750 bond, the prize breakdown is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs. 1,500,000 (1 winner)

Rs. 1,500,000 (1 winner) 2nd Prize: Rs. 500,000 (3 winners)

Rs. 500,000 (3 winners) 3rd Prize: Rs. 9,300 (1,696 winners)

Draws are conducted under government supervision to ensure transparency and fairness. Investors are advised to keep an eye on the official draw dates and results to stay updated and make the most of their investment opportunities.

Complete 2025 Prize Bond Draw Schedule Highlights (Selected):