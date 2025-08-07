Advertisements

The 55th draw for the Rs 100 prize bond will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Faisalabad, as officially announced.

Widely regarded as a secure and affordable savings option, the Rs 100 prize bond continues to attract investors across Pakistan with its promise of sizable cash rewards.

Prize details for Draw No. 55 include:

? First Prize: Rs 700,000 (1 winner)

? Second Prize: Rs 200,000 (3 winners)

? Third Prize: Rs 1,000 (1,696 winners)

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), which has overseen the prize bond scheme since the 1960s, organizes these draws quarterly, offering citizens a chance to grow their savings without risk or interest-based returns.

A special prize distribution ceremony is also planned at the State Bank of Pakistan in Lahore, where prominent guests from various sectors will be present.

The prize bond system supports the government in raising non-interest-based funds while encouraging public savings through a trustworthy and inflation-resistant model.