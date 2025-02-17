Prize bonds are considered one of Pakistan’s safest investment options, offering the advantage of principal recovery. These bonds provide an opportunity to win cash rewards, distributed among first, second, and third-place winners in quarterly draws.

Despite the low probability of winning, the attractive cash prizes encourage participation. The prize bond system, overseen by National Savings under the central bank, continues to gain public trust.

The latest Rs. 100 prize bond draw (#45) was held on February 17, 2025, at the National Savings Centre in Rawalpindi. Below are the details of the winning numbers:

Rs. 100 Prize Bond Winners – February 2025