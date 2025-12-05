KARACHI, 5 December 2025: The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi hosted a dignified reception to commemorate the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, Father’s Day, and Thailand’s National Day. The ceremony, attended by prominent dignitaries, celebrated the legacy of Thailand’s most revered monarch while highlighting the strengthening ties between Thailand and Pakistan.

The event was graced by Excellency Mr. Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor of Sindh, Excellency Mr. Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, members of the diplomatic corps, officials of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, business leaders, and members of the Thai community.

In his welcome remarks, the Consul General paid heartfelt tribute to the late King Bhumibol, recalling his tireless efforts to uplift remote and underdeveloped communities across Thailand. He also expressed deep sorrow over the recent passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, who died peacefully on 24 October at the age of 93. Her longstanding dedication to public welfare, he said, will remain a cherished memory for the Thai people.

Reflecting on historic relations, the Consul General recalled the 1962 visit of King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit to Pakistan upon the invitation of President Ayub Khan—an important milestone in diplomatic ties. He also mentioned the 2005 visit of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, then Crown Prince, who personally contributed relief assistance to earthquake victims.

Highlighting growing economic cooperation, he noted that Thailand and Pakistan’s private sectors are expanding partnership in multiple fields. Major Thai investors—including CP Group, Thailand’s largest agro-industrial conglomerate, and Thai Union Feed Mill Group, which has built Pakistan’s first and largest aqua-feed manufacturing facility—are significantly increasing their footprint in the Pakistani market. A Thai joint-venture is also collaborating with Heavy Industries Taxila on armored vehicle development.

He emphasized that Thailand’s strengths in agro-business, food production, and tourism position Pakistan as an increasingly important partner, noting that both nations share a mutual love for food, culture, and travel. Pakistanis frequently travel to Bangkok and Pattaya, while Thai tourists are increasingly drawn to the scenic valleys of Skardu, Gilgit, and Hunza.

To mark the celebrations, the Consulate adopted a “Pakistan First Policy”, offering guests an authentic Taste of Thailand through a wide variety of dishes prepared by Avari Hotel, Crying Tiger, Fuchsia, Thai community members, and the Consul General’s own Thai chef. A newly opened Thai restaurant, Sukhumvit, was also introduced to the audience.

Guests were further invited to explore premium Thai products displayed at the venue. The evening also featured special giveaways, including return air tickets to Bangkok with five-star accommodation sponsored by event partners.

The Consul General extended gratitude to all supporting organizations, including Habib Metro Bank, Avari Hotel, Pak-Thai Friendship Association and Business Forum, Thai Airways International, Greenwich University, Crying Tiger, Fuchsia, Sukhumvit, Costa Coffee, Mr. Arif Balgamwala for his curated display of Thai stamp collections, the Thai Students Association, Thai community members, Consulate staff, and his home culinary team. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of his wife, Madame Jing.

Concluding the ceremony, he expressed hope that the enduring friendship between Thailand and Pakistan will continue to grow, fostering prosperity and goodwill between the peoples of both nations.