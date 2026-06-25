Rotary Magazine Rotary Club of Los Alamitos, Cypress and Seal Beach Celebrates New Rotary Year

Rotary Club leaders celebrate the new Rotary year while reading Rotary Magazine.

The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos, Cypress and Seal Beach welcomed the new Rotary year with a message of inspiration and community spirit.

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Club members also highlighted the value of staying connected through Rotary Magazine.

Outgoing President Randy Hill and incoming President Anne shared their enthusiasm for the latest issue. They reflected on how Rotary’s global stories inspire local action.

Inspiration Through Service

Club members described Rotary Magazine as a source of ideas and motivation.

The publication showcases projects from different parts of the world. As a result, members can see how local efforts create wider impact.

In addition, the magazine encourages meaningful conversations. It also provides insight into leadership and community service.

Rotary’s Vision for Lasting Impact

This month’s edition features Rotary International President Yinka Babalola and presents the organisation’s theme for the year, “Create Lasting Impact.”

One message strongly connected with club members: “Rotary has a way of surprising you.”

According to the club, Rotary creates unexpected friendships and opportunities.

Furthermore, members said service projects often grow beyond expectations. They also noted that Rotary changes the people who take part.

Looking Ahead

As the new Rotary year begins, members said they feel motivated by the call to embrace change and think ahead.

Moreover, they aim to focus on meaningful outcomes and stronger community engagement.

Members added that many people join Rotary to help others. However, they often discover that the experience changes their own lives as well.

From Los Alamitos, Cypress and Seal Beach, the club thanked President Yinka for delivering an inspiring message.

The members also reaffirmed their commitment to service and long-term community impact.