Karachi, September 28, 2025 — Rotary’s commitment to developing future leaders was on full display as the Rotary Leadership Institute (RLI) Committee 2025–26 hosted an interactive RLI Part I & III training session at Abdullah House, Karachi. The full-day program brought together Rotarians from across District 3271 for an immersive learning experience focused on leadership, ethics, and service.

Established in 1992, RLI is a grassroots, multi-district leadership development initiative endorsed by Rotary International. Today it operates in more than 400 districts across 182 countries, equipping Rotarians with the skills and insight needed to strengthen their clubs and expand the reach of Rotary’s service mission.

The Karachi sessions welcomed over 16 participants from various clubs along with nine seasoned facilitators. RLI Part I drew 10 participants while Part III engaged six experienced members, all eager to deepen their understanding of Rotary’s core values and leadership strategies. The curriculum included modules on Ethics and Vocational Service, Rotary Foundation initiatives, creating impactful service projects, and practical approaches to member engagement and leadership.

Abdullah House provided a warm and well-organized setting, with Rotary Club of Hyderabad recognized for achieving the highest attendance. Facilitators encouraged participants to step beyond their comfort zones, foster fellowship, and translate ideas into actionable community service projects—hallmarks of the Rotary spirit.

The program’s success was the result of dedicated teamwork. Special appreciation was extended to PDG Ovais Kohari, PDG Aftab Imam, PDG Saleem Rao, PDG Irfan Qureshi, PDG Hanif Khan, RLI Secretary PP Waqar Shaikh, Additional Registrar South PP Syed Kashif Rafi, and PP Ali Hafeez Azmat, whose guidance and support ensured smooth execution. Mentorship by PDG Iqbal Qureshi and coordination by PP Darshan Lal Nankani, PP Abdul Sattar Khatri, and Rtn Sagheer Ahmed were instrumental in delivering a high-impact event.

In his closing remarks, PRID Faiz Kidwai applauded the RLI team and encouraged participants to share their learning with club members to inspire wider participation. He emphasized the importance of expanding RLI’s reach to include foundational Rotary knowledge for all members.

This successful gathering reaffirmed RLI’s mission to identify and nurture future club leaders—strengthening Rotary’s capacity to serve communities across Sindh, Balochistan, and beyond.