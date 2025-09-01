Karachi, September 1, 2025 — The Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) against polio commenced today and will continue across Pakistan from September 1 to 4, 2025, as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to eradicate the crippling disease.

The campaign was formally launched in Karachi with the participation of senior Rotary leaders, government health teams, and international partners. District Polio Chair and District Governor 2026-27, Rotary International District 3271, Shahzad Sabir, along with Member, District Polio Plus Committee, Past District Secretary & Executive Secretary Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, Waqar Ahmed Shaikh, President Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, Dr. Syed Naveed Manzoor, and Assistant Governor Himadullah Soho accompanied the dedicated polio vaccination teams and a representative from the World Health Organization (WHO) during visits to various localities.

Advertisements

The teams engaged with parents and community members in Delhi Colony, Punjab Colony, PNT Colony, and Defence Phase 2 Extension, ensuring children under the age of five received the vital polio drops. The visits also focused on raising awareness and reinforcing“?? ???? ????? ??” (Two Drops of Life).

Speaking on the occasion, District Polio Chair Shahzad Sabir emphasized Rotary’s continued commitment to ending polio in Pakistan. “Rotary has been at the forefront of this global fight for decades. Each vaccination campaign brings us closer to a polio-free Pakistan. It is a collective responsibility, and together with our partners, we are determined to protect every child,” he stated.

Shahzad Sabir further said that community participation is the backbone of the campaign, adding: “When parents, volunteers, and health teams work hand in hand, success becomes inevitable.” He also remarked: “Our mission is clear — no child should suffer from a disease that can be prevented with just two drops.”

Rotary International, in partnership with WHO, UNICEF, and federal and provincial health departments, has been instrumental in supporting Pakistan’s immunization efforts. With ongoing challenges such as vaccine hesitancy and access in underserved areas, Rotary clubs across the country are mobilizing resources and volunteers to ensure that no child is left behind.

The four-day campaign will cover millions of children nationwide, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to achieving global polio eradication goals.

For further information on Rotary’s polio initiatives, please visit: www.endpolio.org