Rotary International is playing an exemplary role in promoting humanitarian service, education, health and peace around the world. Herman Hardinata Ahmed.

Relations between Pakistan and Malaysia have always been friendly and based on mutual cooperation, Aziz Memon.

Advertisements

Rotary International has always been at the forefront of advancing the mission of serving humanity. Shakeel Khaimkhani

Rotary International is a great mission of serving humanity, Shahzad Sabir.

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Rotary International District 3271 organized a district inter-city and joint meeting. The special guest of the event was Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardinata Ahmed, while Rotary International 3271 District Governor Shakeel Khaimkhani, District Governor-elect Shahzad Sabir, Aziz Memon, DGD 2027-28 Fahad Sikandar,

District Chair District Inter-City and Joint Meeting District 3271 Aslam Khaliq, District Chairwoman Dardana Arshad and others were also present. Addressing the ceremony, the special guest, Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardinata Ahmad, said that Rotary International is playing an exemplary role in promoting humanitarian service, education, health and peace around the world He said that Rotary International’s efforts in Pakistan are not only important for public welfare but also promote friendship and brotherhood in the region.

While Malaysia and Pakistan have long-standing and strong relations, Malaysia is also a supporter of cooperation and humanitarian service projects in various fields. The Consul General expressed the hope that the friendship between the people of the two countries will further strengthen and that institutions like Rotary will continue to play an important role in further strengthening this relationship.

On this occasion, District Governor of Rotary International 3271, Shakeel Khaimkhani, said that Rotary International has always been at the forefront in advancing the mission of serving humanity. He said that education, health, provision of clean water, polio eradication and other social welfare projects are shining examples of Rotary’s service-oriented journey. The participation of the Honorable Consul General of Malaysia, Herman Hardinata, in today’s Inter-City and Joint Meeting is an honor for us, and it is proof that Rotary is not just an organization but a global platform that brings nations closer, promotes friendship, cooperation and peace. On this occasion, District Governor-elect Shahzad Sabir said that Rotary International is a great mission of serving humanity which has brought about positive changes in the lives of millions of people around the world. He said that a delegation of Rotarians will soon visit Malaysia so that Rotarians of both countries can discuss mutual cooperation and projects of serving humanity. This visit will further strengthen the friendship and relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Banega Shahzad Sabir said that Rotary’s efforts are commendable, especially in the fields of health, education and social welfare. The presence of the Honorable Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardinata in today’s session is proof that Rotary is a means of connecting different regions of the world and promoting cooperation between nations

He reiterated his resolve that in the future too, Rotary District 3271 will come up with more service and development projects to make the society better and prosperous. On this occasion, this meeting will prove to be a milestone in further strengthening mutual relations among Rotarians and advancing projects of service to humanity. He said that Rotary International has always strived to promote public welfare, health, education and peace, and District 3271 will continue to maintain its tradition and take every possible step to make social welfare projects more effective and fruitful

On this occasion, District Polio Chair Aziz Memon said that the relations between Pakistan and Malaysia have always been friendly and based on mutual cooperation. While the two countries have cooperated with each other in various fields, especially in important fields like health and education, many countries of the world, including Malaysia, have cooperated with Pakistan in the ongoing struggle to eradicate polio through the platform of Rotary International, which is a welcome development

He said that the people of Pakistan are very serious about health and together with Rotary, we reiterate our commitment that Pakistan will be made a polio-free country as soon as possible, so that Pakistan’s positive and healthy image is further highlighted around the world. At the end of the ceremony, DGD 2027-28 Fahad Sikandar thanked all the guests.