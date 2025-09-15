Childhood cancer is a tough test, but when society stands with them, the journey becomes relatively easier. Fauzia Pathan

Karachi (Staff Reporter) The month of September is celebrated as Child Aid Cancer Awareness Month worldwide. In this regard, the Child Aid Association (CAA) organized various activities during this month to highlight the importance of timely diagnosis, treatment and community support for cancer in children. As part of these activities, a Walk of Hope was organized at Frere Hall in collaboration with the Child Aid Association (CAA) and the Rotary Club of Educational Development .

Advertisements

On this occasion, healthy children, their families, medical experts and supporters participated in large numbers and pledged in solidarity to continue the struggle to improve the lives of children. The walk was led by the Child Aid Association The walk was led by Tariq Shafi, President of Child Aid Association, while General Secretary Dr. Nasir Saleem Sadil and Joint Secretary Mrs. Fawzia Pathan was also present with him. On this occasion, a large number of children recovering from cancer, staff members and community representatives participated, which further highlighted the determination to spread awareness and keep hope alive.

The Rotary Club of Educational Development also participated on this occasion and distributed lunch boxes and gifts to children affected by cancer, which added joy to this meaningful event. The walk not only highlighted the courage and determination of children recovering from cancer, but also highlighted the important role of community involvement that helps in their treatment and recovery journey. On the occasion, Rotary International’s Past RI Director Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, the newly elected President of Rotary Club of Educational Development Naveed Abbas Adenwala, Past President Saba Qadir, President Atiq Shamsi, Past President Dr. Saad Bin Aziz, Treasurer Noor Al-Saba and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary International’s Past RI Director Muhammad Faiz Kidwai said that Rotary International has always been active in serving humanity and social development. He said that the purpose of Rotary is not limited to welfare activities only, but we are also making every effort to promote education, health and peace. On this occasion, I pay tribute to all the members who have undertaken to bring positive change in society with their hard work and passion On this occasion, the President of the Child Aid Association, Tariq Shafi, said that childhood cancer is a serious problem that requires not only treatment but also social support and awareness. He said that today’s walk is a tribute to our little heroes who fought this disease with courage and determination. It is our effort to provide timely treatment, better facilities and hope to as many children as possible so that they can live a healthy and happy life

On this occasion, the General Secretary of the Child Aid Association, Dr. Nasir Saleem Sadil, said that our goal is not only to provide treatment to children with cancer, but also to assure their families that they are not alone in this struggle. He said that the joint efforts of the society are the source of hope and courage for these children. We all have to spread awareness together so that the lives of as many children as possible can be saved through timely diagnosis and better facilities. On this occasion, the Joint Secretary of the Child Aid Association, Mrs. Fawzia Pathan said that childhood cancer is a tough test, but when society stands with them, this journey becomes relatively easy

She said that today’s event is proof that together we can give hope and support to these children and their families. Our effort is that through awareness, cooperation and better facilities, every child can achieve a healthy and prosperous future. On this occasion, the newly elected President of the Rotary Club of Educational Development, Naveed Abbas Adanwala, said that the aim of the Rotary Club is toWe all have to spread awareness together so that more and more children’s lives can be saved through timely diagnosis and better facilities. On this occasion, Joint Secretary of Child Aid Association Mrs. Fawzia Pathan said that childhood cancer is a tough test, but when the society stands with them, this journey becomes relatively easy. She said that today’s event is proof that together we can give hope and support to these children and their families.

Our effort is that through awareness, cooperation and better facilities, every child can achieve a healthy and prosperous future. On this occasion, the newly elected President of Rotary Club of Educational Development Naveed Abbas Adanwala said that the aim of Rotary Club has always been to serve humanity and social welfare. Today we stand with these little children so that they can realize that they are not alone. She said that we are determined to play a more active role in the fields of education, health and awareness and continue our efforts for a better future for children.

On this occasion, the Rotary Club of Atiq Shamsi, President of Educational Development, said that the happiness and healthy future of children is our top priority. By participating in today’s event, we got the opportunity to express our solidarity with children struggling with cancer and their families. Our goal is to provide facilities to those segments of society who are most in need through education, health and welfare activities.