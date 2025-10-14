Karachi — Rotary International continues its global commitment to strengthening clubs and empowering communities by unveiling updated strategies for sustainable membership growth, enhanced collaboration, and recognition of outstanding service.

When Rotary and Rotaract membership is strong, clubs are better equipped to help communities flourish. To support this mission, Rotary has introduced an updated presentation titled “The State of Membership,” offering insights into current membership trends as of 1 July. The presentation, which is easily customizable, highlights global progress and provides actionable strategies for long-term growth.

A new companion presentation, “The State of Rotaract,” has also been launched, focusing on deepening collaboration between Rotary and Rotaract clubs to further mutual impact and engagement.

To complement these resources, members are encouraged to view the webinar “The State of Membership,” which explores innovative approaches to attracting and retaining members, as well as establishing new clubs. This session provides valuable guidance for all leaders dedicated to building strong, vibrant Rotary networks.

Honoring Service Above Self

Rotary’s Service Above Self Award — one of the organization’s highest honors — continues to recognize both Rotarians and Rotaractors who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to service. Only district governors may submit nominations, and up to 150 recipients are selected globally each year. Nominations for the 2025 awards are open from 1 to 31 October, and members are encouraged to identify and support those who embody Rotary’s core value of “Service Above Self.”

Driving Growth Through the Action Plan

Survey data shows that regions such as Africa and the Middle East, India, and Central and Southeast Asia are experiencing significant membership growth — notably where the Rotary Action Plan is being actively implemented.

Clubs are invited to engage with the Action Plan through new videos and discussion guides, designed to spark meaningful conversations around Rotary’s four strategic priorities: impact, reach, engagement, and adaptability. These materials are ideal for club meetings and can even serve as a timely alternative when a scheduled speaker cancels.

Recognizing Young Changemakers

Rotary is also calling for nominations for the 2025–26 Rotary People of Action Honors: Champions of Tomorrow, celebrating young leaders aged 13 to 30 who are driving positive change in their communities through innovative projects and service initiatives.

These recognitions and initiatives reflect Rotary’s ongoing commitment to empowering individuals, fostering leadership, and creating lasting change across the globe.