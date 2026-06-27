Rotary District 3271: District Governor Shahzad Sabir to Begin 2026–27 Term with Tribute Ceremony and Installation

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Rotary International District 3271 will begin its 2026–27 Rotary year with two major events in early July, including a wreath-laying ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid and the formal installation of incoming District Governor Shahzad Sabir.

The opening event will take place on July 1, 2026, at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi. District Governor Shahzad Sabir will attend the ceremony with family members and District leadership representatives before officially assuming office.

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Organisers said the tribute ceremony aims to reflect the values of national unity and public service as the District prepares to launch its activities for the new Rotary year.

The District Installation Ceremony will follow on July 4, 2026, bringing together the District team, Assistant Governors, club Presidents and Secretaries, and District Chairs for the official transition into the 2026–27 term.

Rotarians from clubs across Sindh and Baluchistan are expected to participate as District 3271 formally launches its annual service agenda.

Speaking ahead of the ceremonies, District Governor Shahzad Sabir said the year would begin with recognition of national values and a renewed commitment to community service.

He said Rotary District 3271 would continue focusing on flagship initiatives including polio eradication, smart village development, literacy, water and sanitation, and disease prevention programmes across Sindh and Baluchistan.

Rotary International District 3271 is part of Rotary International’s global network of more than 1.2 million members engaged in humanitarian and community service initiatives worldwide.