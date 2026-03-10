Karachi : Rotary Club of Karachi Blues hosted a wonderful Iftar & Dinner gathering for its members at Hotel Mehran, Karachi while Honourable District Governor-Elect Mr. Shahzad Sabir gracing the evening as the Chief Guest.
During the gathering, Mr. Shahzad Sabir shared the inspiring vision for his upcoming tenure and encouraged members to continue embracing Rotary’s principle of “Service Above Self.”
The club’s Chartered President, Mr. Rizwan Jaffar also briefed members on the ongoing activities and community projects of the club, reaffirming the commitment of Rotary Club of Karachi Blues to meaningful service and positive impact in the community.
An engaging evening of fellowship, motivation, and Rotary spirit.
