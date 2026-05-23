KARACHI: The Rotary Club of Karachi Allied welcomed Ali Haider during the Official District Governor Visit ceremony.

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Club members and guests warmly received the deputy governor at the event. His visit added significance to the gathering and highlighted Rotary’s continued focus on humanitarian and community service projects.

Rotary Members Praise Ali Haider’s Contributions

During the ceremony, participants praised Ali Haider for his dedication and valuable services to Rotary International.

They described him as an inspiring Rotarian whose leadership and guidance continue to motivate members across the district. Moreover, speakers appreciated his continuous support for welfare and community development initiatives.

The organizers also thanked him for sharing his valuable thoughts and experiences with attendees.

District Governor Shakeel Kaimkhani Appreciated

Members additionally acknowledged the leadership of Shakeel Kaimkhani for his commitment to Rotary’s mission of “Service Above Self.”

They said his visionary approach and dedication have strengthened Rotary’s humanitarian efforts and community outreach programs.

Furthermore, participants noted that such visits help promote unity, collaboration, and service-oriented leadership among Rotary members.