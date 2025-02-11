Karacjhi : (Sri Lanka)Kandy: International Peace Seminar and Fellowship initiated by president Rotarian Women Leaders 2024-2025, PAG Shanaz Ramzi, charter president of Rotary Club of Karachi New Central, District 3271-Pakistan, successfully took place here. The seminar was hosted by Rotary Club of Kandy under the leadership of its president, Avanti Karunaratna, at Kandy Club. It was attended by a Pakistani delegation which included PAG IPP Shanaz Ramzi from RCK New Central, PAG Zeenat Bayat and Rtn Shehla Tutta from RC Sunset Millennium, and PAG Imdad Bughio from RC Hyderabad Galaxy, and Sri Lankan Rotarians from Kandy, Colombo, Batticalore and Jaffna. The seminar brought some pertinent and burning issues to the fore with the resolution to take this initiative forward and to hold similar discussions involving all Saarc countries, in the future.

The session opened with a warm welcome by Rtn president Avanti Karunaratna, followed by an inspiring video message from PDG Aruni Malalasekera. This was followed by a highly enlightening session on Peace from Theory to Practice by Dr Leonie Solomons who used a geometric shape comprising triangles to demonstrate how successful peace talks can be achieved by following the principles of the shape.

Rtn PP of RC Kandy, Sepalika Amunugama, spoke about her personal journey in Building Global Communities for a Common Purpose. Next up was Rtn PAG Shanaz Ramzi, who spoke in depth on Climate Change, Peace and the Role of Women Rotarians. Rtn Nuzrath Benazir from Rotary Club of Cinnamon Gardens spoke on Pathways to Peace. PAG Imdad Ali Bughio from RC Hyderabad Galaxy spoke on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for World Peace. A panel discussion on Water Wars: Causes and Possible Solutions and the Role of South Asian Countries in Promoting Peace brought the seminar to an exciting close. Moderated by Rotary Club of Kandy’s PP, PAG Ravana Wijeyeratne and featuring

Panelists PAG Imdad Ali Bughio, Rtn Prof. Amal Karunaratna, Rtn PAG Shanaz Ramzi, Rtn Nuzrath Benazir and Rtn Zeenat Bayat, the discussion helped to remove many stereotypes propagated by the media and helped to foster better understanding.

The programme ended with an exchange of club flags, mementos, and distribution of polio caps and pins to all attendees courtesy Rotary Foundation Trustee PDG Aziz Memon.